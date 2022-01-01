Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Havana Tiramisu$7.50
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
More about Colada Shop
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tradition Tiramisu$10.00
Expresso infused cream with a touch of coco.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.95
More about Bollywood Bistro
Bellissimo Restaurant image

 

Bellissimo Restaurant

10403 Main street, fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Bellissimo Restaurant
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.00
Tiramisu
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Alta Strada Mosaic

2911 District Ave, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$12.00
Tiramisu.$10.00
More about Alta Strada Mosaic

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

Beef Noodle Soup

Salmon

Garden Salad

Cowboy Burgers

Carbonara

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston