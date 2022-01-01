Tiramisu in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve tiramisu
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Havana Tiramisu
|$7.50
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Tradition Tiramisu
|$10.00
Expresso infused cream with a touch of coco.
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
