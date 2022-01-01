Cheese pizza in Falls Church
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
baddpizza - Falls Church
346 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half
|$13.49
Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!! Customize with toppings of your choice
|Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole
|$21.99
Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice
|Cheese / Custom Pizza - Party
|$38.99
Our HUGE 26" x 18" pie, cut into 30 squares will leave no one hungry. Customize with toppings of your choice. [If listed as Out of Stock or to order a Specialty, please call store to place order: 703-237-2233]