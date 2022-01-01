Fort Lauderdale burger restaurants you'll love

Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Nuggs$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
Cheeseburger$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about Billy Jack's Shack
PANNA Weston Town Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Arepitas Mix$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Cheese Burger 1/2lb$11.29
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Arepa Carne Asada$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black & Bleu Burger$17.00
8 oz Patty topped with melted Bleu Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon & Caramelized Onions
Drums & Flats-8$12.00
Naked, Fried & Tossed
Deviled Eggs$10.00
Classic with Bacon & Chives
More about Den - FTL
American Icon Brewery image

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
Icon Pretzel$11.00
Handcrafted Bavarian style pretzel served with AIB Factory Pilsner beer cheese and Icon IPA stone ground mustard
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
More about American Icon Brewery
La Perrada Company image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

La Perrada Company

3800 N University Dr, Sunrise

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Perro con Huevos$12.00
Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 qual eggs on top & sauces.
Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo$11.00
Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese
Grande Burger Carne - Carne$12.00
Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
More about La Perrada Company
Rosie's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rosie's Bar & Grill

2449 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.5 (4159 reviews)
Takeout
More about Rosie's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

BurgerIM*

6310 Griffin Rd., Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TRIO$11.99
More about BurgerIM*

