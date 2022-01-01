Fort Lauderdale burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Popular items
|Sticky Nuggs
|$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
|Cheeseburger
|$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Popular items
|Baby Arepitas Mix
|$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
|Cheese Burger 1/2lb
|$11.29
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
|Arepa Carne Asada
|$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
More about Den - FTL
Den - FTL
201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$17.00
8 oz Patty topped with melted Bleu Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon & Caramelized Onions
|Drums & Flats-8
|$12.00
Naked, Fried & Tossed
|Deviled Eggs
|$10.00
Classic with Bacon & Chives
More about American Icon Brewery
American Icon Brewery
911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
|Icon Pretzel
|$11.00
Handcrafted Bavarian style pretzel served with AIB Factory Pilsner beer cheese and Icon IPA stone ground mustard
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
More about La Perrada Company
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
La Perrada Company
3800 N University Dr, Sunrise
|Popular items
|Perro con Huevos
|$12.00
Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 qual eggs on top & sauces.
|Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo
|$11.00
Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese
|Grande Burger Carne - Carne
|$12.00
Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.