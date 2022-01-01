Chicken parmesan in Fort Lauderdale

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
Chicken Parmesan image

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$9.75
Chicken, parmesan, and classic cheese.
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$18.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Angelos' To Go- Fort Lauderdale

15 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Entrée$14.99
Hand Pounded Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection and Served Over Spaghetti. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.
More about Angelos' To Go- Fort Lauderdale

