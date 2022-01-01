Brisket in Fort Worth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas Ole' image

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole'

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
STREET BRISKET$16.95
HATCH BRISKET$16.95
Nachos Brisket$12.00
More about Enchiladas Ole'
Item pic

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6800 North Freeway, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Woody Creek BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Woody Creek BBQ

1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Brisket
Sliced Brisket
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$7.49
More about Woody Creek BBQ
Item pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$4.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantain
Brisket Burnt Ends Fried Rice$14.00
Brisket Arepa$12.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantains
More about Harvest Hall
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET SALAD$15.50
Mixed greens, smoked brisket, toasted pecans, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, shallots, white cheddar, wasabi peas, fried wontons, miso dressing.
BRISKET CHILI BOWL$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$14.75
adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Enchiladas Brisket$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
More about Meso Maya
Brisket Taco image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowtown Brewing Company

1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.50
WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICO DE GALLO, AND QUESO FRESCO ON A CORN TORTILLA
Brisket Beans$4.00
Chips & Brisket Queso$9.00
WITH PICO DE GALLO & QUESO FRESCO
More about Cowtown Brewing Company
Goldee's Barbecue image

BBQ

Goldee's Barbecue

4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth

Avg 4.8 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Class (7/18)$1,000.00
On Monday July 18th we will be hosting our first Goldee’s class after being named the 1# Barbecue restaurant by Texas Monthly. In this class you will learn our entire brisket process from start to finish including trim, seasoning, fire management, temps, rendering fat, tallow, brisket doneness, slicing, plating, and everything to look for in a brisket! The class will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and will end with a Q&A from the Goldee’s crew. Every attendee will receive a Goldee’s Goodybag which includes an exclusive hat and shirt, Goldee’s sauce bottle, Goldee’s brisket rub + all purpose rub, and stickers.
More about Goldee's Barbecue

