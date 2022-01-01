Brisket in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve brisket
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|STREET BRISKET
|$16.95
|HATCH BRISKET
|$16.95
|Nachos Brisket
|$12.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6800 North Freeway, Fort Worth
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Woody Creek BBQ
1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth
|Chopped Brisket
|Sliced Brisket
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$7.49
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Brisket Tacos
|$4.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantain
|Brisket Burnt Ends Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Brisket Arepa
|$12.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantains
Rodeo Goat
2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth
|BRISKET SALAD
|$15.50
Mixed greens, smoked brisket, toasted pecans, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, shallots, white cheddar, wasabi peas, fried wontons, miso dressing.
|BRISKET CHILI BOWL
|$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
Meso Maya
3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.75
adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
|Enchiladas Brisket
|$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowtown Brewing Company
1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth
|Brisket Taco
|$6.50
WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICO DE GALLO, AND QUESO FRESCO ON A CORN TORTILLA
|Brisket Beans
|$4.00
|Chips & Brisket Queso
|$9.00
WITH PICO DE GALLO & QUESO FRESCO
BBQ
Goldee's Barbecue
4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth
|Brisket Class (7/18)
|$1,000.00
On Monday July 18th we will be hosting our first Goldee’s class after being named the 1# Barbecue restaurant by Texas Monthly. In this class you will learn our entire brisket process from start to finish including trim, seasoning, fire management, temps, rendering fat, tallow, brisket doneness, slicing, plating, and everything to look for in a brisket! The class will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and will end with a Q&A from the Goldee’s crew. Every attendee will receive a Goldee’s Goodybag which includes an exclusive hat and shirt, Goldee’s sauce bottle, Goldee’s brisket rub + all purpose rub, and stickers.