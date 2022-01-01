Chicken sandwiches in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Woody Creek BBQ
1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.39
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Shredded slow cooked chicken breast enveloped in avocado, spring greens, avocado slice
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Chef Point
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
The Cookshack - College Station
980 University Dr., College Station
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49