Fried rice in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|L1. Stir-Fried Vegetables Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Chicken or Pork stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, bean sprout and mushroom over rice.
** NO Substitute Allows **
|F7. Crispy Pork Green Curry Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves wok-fried rice with Green Curry Paste sauce and Crispy Fried Pork on top.
|L5. Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$9.95
Chicken or Pork with egg, onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce.
** NO Substitute Allows **
More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Noodles @ Boba Tea House
7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth
|KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$7.49
|STIR FRY RICE DISH
|$11.99
|SIDE OF EGG FRIED RICE
|$4.95
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen
Saikou Sushi & Ramen
8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|KIDS FRIED RICE
|$10.00
|THE FRIED RICE
|$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg