Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L1. Stir-Fried Vegetables Rice Bowl$9.95
Chicken or Pork stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, bean sprout and mushroom over rice.
** NO Substitute Allows **
F7. Crispy Pork Green Curry Fried Rice$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves wok-fried rice with Green Curry Paste sauce and Crispy Fried Pork on top.
L5. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$9.95
Chicken or Pork with egg, onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce.
** NO Substitute Allows **
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Noodles @ Boba Tea House image

 

Noodles @ Boba Tea House

7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.49
STIR FRY RICE DISH$11.99
SIDE OF EGG FRIED RICE$4.95
More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Main pic

 

Saikou Sushi & Ramen

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.00
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS FRIED RICE$10.00
THE FRIED RICE$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
Item pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Fried Rice$11.50
Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
Brisket Burnt Ends Fried Rice$14.00
More about Harvest Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Spicy Noodles

Cheese Fries

Turkey Clubs

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Soup

Nachos

Veggie Rolls

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston