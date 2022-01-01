Chopped salad in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chopped salad
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth - 1621 River Run Suite 176
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$18.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly,pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
|HG SALMON CHOPPED SALAD
|$19.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly,pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon,
avocado, feta, tomatoes, and bleu cheese IPA dressing
BEER PAIRING:
No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)
If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)
BREWED - Fort Worth - 801 W Magnolia Ave
801 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Arugula / Kale / Red & Green Cabbage / Shaved Brussels / Toasted Nuts / Seeds / Parmesan / Cilantro / Green Onion / Candied Lemon Peel / Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette