Frederick brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Frederick

Monocacy Brewing Co. image

 

Monocacy Brewing Co.

1781 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Radiance 3.5oz$2.50
Ghost of the Ice Cream Man$5.00
Cherry Little Christmas 3.5oz$2.50
More about Monocacy Brewing Co.
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$6.00
Beef and onion broth topped with Swiss & provolone
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Alley Burger$13.00
Served with crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, smoked tomato aïoli, lettuce & tomato in grilled flour tortilla
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
More about Brewer's Alley
Olde Mother Brewing image

 

Olde Mother Brewing

526 N. Market St., Frederick

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Olde Mother Brewing
Brewer's on the Green image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's on the Green

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brewer's on the Green

