Fredericksburg sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fredericksburg
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich
|$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or chicken, sliced pineapple, black olives.
|4 MEATS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon.
|PIZZA DELUXE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onions, green pepper, red pepper, black olives, pick your meet (shrimp, Ground beef, Chicken, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, or Bacon).
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Popular items
|1/4 White
|$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
|Lomo Saltado
|$14.99
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
|Reuben
|$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.49
Layers of crispy fries, Cheddar, Jack & Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon toasted golden and drizzled with BBQ sauce & our House-made Buttermilk Ranch!
|Wings
|$12.49
10 pc. wings your choice of plain, buffalo, hot, bbq or sweet chile sauce. With blue cheese or ranch
|Steak & Cheese
Shaved Prime Steak & Yellow onion grilled with Mayo, Lettuce & tomato on toasted roll.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
|CYO Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each