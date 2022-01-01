Fredericksburg sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Fredericksburg

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Meatball Sub$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
Kid's Pizza Pie$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or chicken, sliced pineapple, black olives.
4 MEATS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon.
PIZZA DELUXE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onions, green pepper, red pepper, black olives, pick your meet (shrimp, Ground beef, Chicken, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, or Bacon).
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/4 White$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Lomo Saltado$14.99
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
J. Brian's Tap Room image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
Reuben$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.49
Layers of crispy fries, Cheddar, Jack & Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon toasted golden and drizzled with BBQ sauce & our House-made Buttermilk Ranch!
Wings$12.49
10 pc. wings your choice of plain, buffalo, hot, bbq or sweet chile sauce. With blue cheese or ranch
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Prime Steak & Yellow onion grilled with Mayo, Lettuce & tomato on toasted roll.
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Pizza Pie$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
Cobb Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
CYO Cheese Pizza$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Curitiba Art Cafe

919 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
Takeout
More about Curitiba Art Cafe





