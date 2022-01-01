Gilbert breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Gilbert
More about The Coffee Shop
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Popular items
|Scotch Kiss Latte
Monin Butterscotch Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk
|Chai
Big Train Spiced Chai Powder & Milk
|Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
More about Some Burros
TACOS
Some Burros
2597 S Market St, GILBERT
|Popular items
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert
366 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Double D
|$15.00
|Lo-Lo’s
|$19.00
|Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)
|$22.00
More about Postino East
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
|California Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
|1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
|$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Traditional Burrito
|$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
|Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas
|$15.50
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Loaded Burrito
|$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
