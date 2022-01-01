Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
Egg Sandwich Platter$13.00
Two sandwiches. medium egg. american cheese. Royals sauce. english muffin. side of home fries.
Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Egg Sandwich$9.50
Egg Sandwich$6.00
