Omelettes in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve omelettes
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Pesto Cheese Omelette
|$12.00
Cashew kale pesto, Monterey Jack Cheese, side of toast and salsa.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Mushroom Omelette
|$14.00
balsamic marinated pebble creek mushrooms. mushroom cream. arugula. goat cheese. scallion | served with milk bread toast, gluten free toast, or breakfast potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|3 Pigs and a Goat Omelette
|$13.50
Four-egg omelet filled with bacon, ham and house-made chorizo topped with tomato-bacon goat cheese sauce and fresh scallions and a side of toast.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Denver Omelette
|$11.99
ham, cheddar, onions, green peppers
|Veggie Omelette
|$11.99
havarti, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato
|Salmon & Havarti Omelette
|$14.99
cured salmon, havarti