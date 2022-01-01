Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve omelettes

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Cheese Omelette$12.00
Cashew kale pesto, Monterey Jack Cheese, side of toast and salsa.
More about Gaia House Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Omelette$14.00
balsamic marinated pebble creek mushrooms. mushroom cream. arugula. goat cheese. scallion | served with milk bread toast, gluten free toast, or breakfast potatoes
More about Terra GR
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
3 Pigs and a Goat Omelette$13.50
Four-egg omelet filled with bacon, ham and house-made chorizo topped with tomato-bacon goat cheese sauce and fresh scallions and a side of toast.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Item pic

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Denver Omelette$11.99
ham, cheddar, onions, green peppers
Veggie Omelette$11.99
havarti, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato
Salmon & Havarti Omelette$14.99
cured salmon, havarti
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Omelette$14.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

Map

