Clams in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve clams

Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Linguine$26.00
Shallot, garlic, white wine, parsley.
More about Bistro V
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti White Clam Sauce$18.00
More about Pizza Post

