Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Filet mignon in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Filet Mignon
Greenwich restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Country Table - Christmas '22
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Grilled Prime Beef Filet Mignon (6 lbs.)
$295.00
Cooked Rare / Medium-Rare, Black Garlic Steak Sauce
More about The Country Table - Christmas '22
Miku Sushi
68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
No reviews yet
L-Hibachi Filet Mignon
$28.00
More about Miku Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Asian Salad
Pappardelle
Crab Rolls
Sashimi
Gyoza
Greek Salad
Chicken Noodles
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1842 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(543 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston