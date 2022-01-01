Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve filet mignon

Christmas Menu image

 

The Country Table - Christmas '22

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Prime Beef Filet Mignon (6 lbs.)$295.00
Cooked Rare / Medium-Rare, Black Garlic Steak Sauce
More about The Country Table - Christmas '22
Main pic

 

Miku Sushi

68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L-Hibachi Filet Mignon$28.00
More about Miku Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Asian Salad

Pappardelle

Crab Rolls

Sashimi

Gyoza

Greek Salad

Chicken Noodles

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (984 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston