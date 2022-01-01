Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Hartford

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Tisane Euro Asian Cafe

537 Farmington Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$9.00
Classic French toast with whipped cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Tisane Euro Asian Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be South End

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single French Toast$3.99
Churro French Toast$15.00
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle
Franklin Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Two challah french toast layered with your choice of flavored cream cheese or Nutella spread and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
More about The Place 2 Be South End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Churro French Toast$15.00
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle.
Franklin Stuffed French Toast$14.00
two challah French toast stuffed with choice of cream cheese or Nutella filling and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
French Toast Short Stack$8.00
short stack (2 pieces)
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
Banner pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
French Toast$4.99
More about The Corner Cafe MX

Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Dumplings

Curry

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Chopped Salad

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Hartford to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston