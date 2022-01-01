French toast in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve french toast
Tisane Euro Asian Cafe
537 Farmington Ave, Hartford
|French Toast
|$9.00
Classic French toast with whipped cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup
The Place 2 Be South End
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Single French Toast
|$3.99
|Churro French Toast
|$15.00
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle
|Franklin Stuffed French Toast
|$14.00
Two challah french toast layered with your choice of flavored cream cheese or Nutella spread and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Churro French Toast
|$15.00
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle.
|Franklin Stuffed French Toast
|$14.00
two challah French toast stuffed with choice of cream cheese or Nutella filling and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
|French Toast Short Stack
|$8.00
short stack (2 pieces)
The Corner Cafe MX
262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford
|French Toast
|$4.99