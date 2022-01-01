Carne asada in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve carne asada

Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada* image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*$29.95
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO$13.50
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$4.75
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
More about Tommy Tacos
Classic Carne Asada image

 

Tony's Tacos

281 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Carne Asada$4.46
juicy steak, onion, cilantro, Tony's mild green sauce
More about Tony's Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Rice Bowls

Wontons

Gyoza

Wonton Soup

Caesar Salad

Miso Soup

Lo Mein

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston