Fried pickles in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fried pickles
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Fried Pickles (Side)
|Fried Pickles APP
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$13.00
Hand Battered & Breaded, Slightly Spicy Fried Dill Chips Served with Chipotle Mayo
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Deep Fried Pickles served with boom Boom sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Spicy Fried Pickles
|$8.00