Tuna salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Tuna Salad - 1lb
|$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Tuna Salad - 1lb
|$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Tuna Salad - 1lb
|$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Sidedoor Bagel
Sidedoor Bagel
1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$10.00
house made with Conservas Ortiz White Flake Tuna