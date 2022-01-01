Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad 8oz$10.00
house made with Conservas Ortiz White Flake Tuna
More about Sidedoor Bagel
Item pic

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA SALAD$9.00
HOUSEMADE TUNA SALAD ⋅ CHEDDAR ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

