Egg rolls in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve egg rolls
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Cheese Egg Roll
|$4.50
Deep-fried cheese egg rolls.
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Egg Rolls (3 rolls)
|$9.50
Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Egg Roll with Thai honey sauce
|$1.65
Homestyle egg roll stuffed with seasoned cabbage & carrots. Served with our flavorful Thai honey sauce.