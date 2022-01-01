Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Egg Roll$4.50
Deep-fried cheese egg rolls.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls (3 rolls)$9.50
Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Egg Roll image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll with Thai honey sauce$1.65
Homestyle egg roll stuffed with seasoned cabbage & carrots. Served with our flavorful Thai honey sauce.
More about Thai Spice
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll$7.00
Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Thai Fried Rice

Huevos Rancheros

Samosa

Beef Curry

Asian Salad

Chimichangas

Tandoori Chicken

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston