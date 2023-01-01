Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve mahi mahi

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$15.50
Farm-raised catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Big Island Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side.
Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$13.50
Farm-raised catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Big Island Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side.
Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Corner Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
Fast Pay
Blackened Mahi Taco$5.45
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and house made Sriracha.
More about Corner Taco
Item pic

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Burrito$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico lime cilantro dressing, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only
Classic Mahi-Mahi Taco$5.50
blackened, shredded lettuce, pico topped with cilantro lime aioli
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Fajitas$18.90
fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Restaurant banner

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caribbean Mahi -Mahi Wrap$13.59
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

