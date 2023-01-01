Mahi mahi in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve mahi mahi
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$15.50
Farm-raised catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Big Island Mahi Sandwich
|$16.95
Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side.
Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$13.50
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Big Island Mahi Sandwich
|$16.95
Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side.
Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|Blackened Mahi Taco
|$5.45
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and house made Sriracha.
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Burrito
|$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico lime cilantro dressing, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only
|Classic Mahi-Mahi Taco
|$5.50
blackened, shredded lettuce, pico topped with cilantro lime aioli
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Fajitas
|$18.90
fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa