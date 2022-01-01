Salmon in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Crispy Salmon
|$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.
7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308, La Jolla
|Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
2 pieces with rice
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
The Cottage La Jolla
7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Coconut Salmon
|$20.00
Wild caught salmon with an Organic Coconut Milk Lemongrass Sauce served with Steamed Ginger Organic Brown Rice and a Sauté of JR Farm zucchini, carrot & flame grilled bell peppers. (Vegetables are seasonal)
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
|Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc
|$27.00
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$21.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Salmon Alla Griglia
|$27.90
grilled salmon, honey dijon glaze, butternut squash risotto, asparagus