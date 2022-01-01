Salmon in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants that serve salmon

Crispy Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Salmon$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Sushi on the Rock La Jolla. image

 

Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.

7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
2 pieces with rice
More about Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Salmon Tacos$14.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Coconut Salmon image

 

The Cottage La Jolla

7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Salmon$20.00
Wild caught salmon with an Organic Coconut Milk Lemongrass Sauce served with Steamed Ginger Organic Brown Rice and a Sauté of JR Farm zucchini, carrot & flame grilled bell peppers. (Vegetables are seasonal)
More about The Cottage La Jolla
Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc$27.00
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$21.00
More about Candor
Salmon Alla Griglia image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Griglia$27.90
grilled salmon, honey dijon glaze, butternut squash risotto, asparagus
More about Bernini's Bistro
Barbarella Restaurant image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbarella Restaurant

2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Side Salmon$14.00
More about Barbarella Restaurant

