Lake Stevens restaurants you'll love
Lake Stevens's top cuisines
Must-try Lake Stevens restaurants
More about The Pines
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pines
805 Frontage Road, Lake Stevens
|Popular items
|Pines Burger
|$18.00
house blend of brisket and chorizo with sharp Irish cheddar, house cured bacon and tomato relish on a potato bun served with French fries and tartar sauce
(Patty contains gluten)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food born illness
|St. Helens Tri-Tip
|$22.00
6oz cut of steak from the sirloin, grilled to your liking. Served with French fries and seasonal vegetables
(Gluten-Free)
|Pan Roasted Chicken
|$20.00
8 oz pan roasted draper valley chicken breast served with brussel sprouts, house cured bacon and green onion in a garlic-sage cream sauce.
(Gluten-Free Option)
More about LJ's Bistro and Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LJ's Bistro and Bar
430 91st Ave NE, Lake Stevens
|Popular items
|To Go Fries
|$8.50
handcut truffle fries with black truffle salt and white truffle aioli
|To Go Brussels
|$12.50
Chimichurri and Mama Lil's Peppers
|To Go Broccoli
|$13.50
roasted and tossed in harissa aioli with toasted almonds
More about South Lake Pizza
South Lake Pizza
10519 20th st SE, Lake Stevens
|Popular items
|Machias
|$16.95
Pepperoni, canadian bacon & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
|Pineapple Express
|$15.95
Canadian bacon, pineapple bits, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
|Bobcat Special
|$15.95
Two layers of pepperoni on top of freshly cut mozzerella cheese, and tangy marinara sauce,
More about Rustic Cork Wine Bar
Rustic Cork Wine Bar
901 Frontier Circle E, Lake Stevens