Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake Stevens restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Stevens restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Lake Stevens restaurants

The Pines image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pines

805 Frontage Road, Lake Stevens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pines Burger$18.00
house blend of brisket and chorizo with sharp Irish cheddar, house cured bacon and tomato relish on a potato bun served with French fries and tartar sauce
(Patty contains gluten)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food born illness
St. Helens Tri-Tip$22.00
6oz cut of steak from the sirloin, grilled to your liking. Served with French fries and seasonal vegetables
(Gluten-Free)
Pan Roasted Chicken$20.00
8 oz pan roasted draper valley chicken breast served with brussel sprouts, house cured bacon and green onion in a garlic-sage cream sauce.
(Gluten-Free Option)
More about The Pines
LJ's Bistro and Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LJ's Bistro and Bar

430 91st Ave NE, Lake Stevens

Avg 4.4 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
To Go Fries$8.50
handcut truffle fries with black truffle salt and white truffle aioli
To Go Brussels$12.50
Chimichurri and Mama Lil's Peppers
To Go Broccoli$13.50
roasted and tossed in harissa aioli with toasted almonds
More about LJ's Bistro and Bar
Consumer pic

 

South Lake Pizza

10519 20th st SE, Lake Stevens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Machias$16.95
Pepperoni, canadian bacon & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Pineapple Express$15.95
Canadian bacon, pineapple bits, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Bobcat Special$15.95
Two layers of pepperoni on top of freshly cut mozzerella cheese, and tangy marinara sauce,
More about South Lake Pizza
Rustic Cork Wine Bar image

 

Rustic Cork Wine Bar

901 Frontier Circle E, Lake Stevens

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Rustic Cork Wine Bar
Map

More near Lake Stevens to explore

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston