Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
ground lamb, ground beef, vidalia onion, corn, carrots, sweet peas, fresh herbs, chive-whipped potato crust
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
roasted chicken, carrots, celery, leeks, sweet peas, diced potatoes, fresh herbs, creamy chicken gravy, topped w/ a butter pie crust topping
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Small BBQ Chicken Pie$13.00
ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, HOUSE MADE BBQ, BANANA PEPPERS, AND RED ONIONS ON SEASONED SOUR DOUGH
Large BBQ Chicken Pie$17.00
More about American Bar and Grill
Brendee's Irish Pub image

 

Brendee's Irish Pub

449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmer's Pie$7.00
Shepherd’s Pie$8.00
More about Brendee's Irish Pub
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$4.25
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cottage Pie$20.00
Fresh ground beef, celery, carrots, onions and peas cooked in a warm beef gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheese.
More about Loxley's

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm

Potstickers

Quesadillas

Baked Ziti

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston