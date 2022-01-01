Pies in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve pies
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|Veggie Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
|Shepherd's Pie
|$18.00
ground lamb, ground beef, vidalia onion, corn, carrots, sweet peas, fresh herbs, chive-whipped potato crust
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
roasted chicken, carrots, celery, leeks, sweet peas, diced potatoes, fresh herbs, creamy chicken gravy, topped w/ a butter pie crust topping
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Small BBQ Chicken Pie
|$13.00
ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, HOUSE MADE BBQ, BANANA PEPPERS, AND RED ONIONS ON SEASONED SOUR DOUGH
|Large BBQ Chicken Pie
|$17.00
Brendee's Irish Pub
449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster
|Farmer's Pie
|$7.00
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$8.00
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$4.25