Burritos in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve burritos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Conquistador Burrito
|$10.00
eggs, chorizo, sweet potatoes, banana peppers, jalapenos, refried beans, avocado & cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of pico de gallo, lime crema & a potato cake
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|SPARTAN Burrito
|$7.95
Chicken and Chorizo, wrapped in Purple Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
|Chashu Sushi Burrito
|$11.00
|Fried Tofu Burrito
|$10.00
Filled with Fried Tofu, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
|Spicy B-Fast Burrito
|$9.95
Black B-N Crumble, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Jalapeño-Ranch.
|Crunchy Frito Burrito
|$9.95
Black B-N Crumble, Shredded Cheddar, Fritos, VEG-Onions, VEG-N Cheezy, Impossible Detroit Style Chili & Housemade Hunny Mustard
|VEG-N B-Fast Burrito
|$10.95
Beyond Breakfast Sausage or Black B-N, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Choice of Fries, VEG-Onions, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Hunny Mustard.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Burnt End Burrito (June 17th - 19th)
|$16.99
Only Available June 17th-19th
Brisket Burnt Ends, smothered in Sweet & Savory Sauce, topped with Seasoned French Fries, Mexican Cheese, Queso Fresco, and Green Onions, all rolled in a 12" tortilla.
|Burritos
|$12.50
Your choice of chicken, brisket, or pork. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, salsa, and queso fresco. Tightly wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make It Deluxe with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
*Does not Include Corncake and Pickles*