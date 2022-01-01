Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve burritos

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Conquistador Burrito$10.00
eggs, chorizo, sweet potatoes, banana peppers, jalapenos, refried beans, avocado & cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of pico de gallo, lime crema & a potato cake
More about Arts Pub
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. image

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Burrito$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
SPARTAN Burrito$7.95
Chicken and Chorizo, wrapped in Purple Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Chashu Sushi Burrito$11.00
Fried Tofu Burrito$10.00
Filled with Fried Tofu, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy B-Fast Burrito$9.95
Black B-N Crumble, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Jalapeño-Ranch.
Crunchy Frito Burrito$9.95
Black B-N Crumble, Shredded Cheddar, Fritos, VEG-Onions, VEG-N Cheezy, Impossible Detroit Style Chili & Housemade Hunny Mustard
VEG-N B-Fast Burrito$10.95
Beyond Breakfast Sausage or Black B-N, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Choice of Fries, VEG-Onions, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Hunny Mustard.
More about VEG-N
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burnt End Burrito (June 17th - 19th)$16.99
Only Available June 17th-19th
Brisket Burnt Ends, smothered in Sweet & Savory Sauce, topped with Seasoned French Fries, Mexican Cheese, Queso Fresco, and Green Onions, all rolled in a 12" tortilla.
Burritos$12.50
Your choice of chicken, brisket, or pork. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, salsa, and queso fresco. Tightly wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make It Deluxe with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
*Does not Include Corncake and Pickles*
More about Saddleback BBQ

