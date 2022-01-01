Chocolate chip cookies in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Foundation Sandwich Shop
Foundation Sandwich Shop
160 The Promenade N, Long Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
More about The Ordinarie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Chocolate chip and walnut Cookie
|$4.00
More about Colossus
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.
More about Rose Park on Pine Ave
Rose Park on Pine Ave
800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt
|$3.45
Classic
More about Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
2032 E 7th St., Long Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Our Mom's recipe for her famous chocolate chip cookie
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.