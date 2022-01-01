Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Foundation Sandwich Shop

160 The Promenade N, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate chip and walnut Cookie$4.00
Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.
Rose Park on Pine Ave

800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt$3.45
Classic
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

2032 E 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Our Mom's recipe for her famous chocolate chip cookie
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4201 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.10
A sweet butter cookie laced with chocolate chunks and nuts.
Hojas Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
