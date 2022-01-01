Gnocchi in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Michael's On Naples
Michael's On Naples
5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Gnocchi
|$28.00
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
More about Ellie's
Ellie's
204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach
|Gnocchi
|$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about La Tarantella Osteria
La Tarantella Osteria
2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Gnocchi Tricolore
|$19.25
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and melted mozzarella.