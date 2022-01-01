Gnocchi in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve gnocchi

Michael's On Naples

5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$28.00
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
More about Michael's On Naples
Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about Ellie's
La Tarantella Osteria

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Tricolore$19.25
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and melted mozzarella.
More about La Tarantella Osteria

