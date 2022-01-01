Los Feliz breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Los Feliz
More about Juice Crafters
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Venice Cove
|$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
|Green Island
|$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about All Time
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Popular items
|Blackberry-Raspberry Scone
|$5.25
Our super famous top secret scone recipe and peak fruit from the farmers market.
|Crispy Rice
|$16.00
With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs
|Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
|Big Bar Burger
|$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
|Alcove Club
|$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.