Los Feliz breakfast spots you'll love

Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Venice Cove$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
Green Island$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about Juice Crafters
All Time image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry-Raspberry Scone$5.25
Our super famous top secret scone recipe and peak fruit from the farmers market.
Crispy Rice$16.00
With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs
Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
More about All Time
ALCOVE image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Big Bar Burger$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
Alcove Club$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
More about ALCOVE

