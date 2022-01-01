Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Macomb

Go
Macomb restaurants
Toast

Macomb restaurants that serve fish tacos

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience image

 

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience

48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb

Avg 4.7 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$6.20
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with mahi, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Fish Taco Dinner$16.99
Three of our own puffy tacos with grilled Mahi Mahi topped with lettuce, and white cheese. Garnished with fresh limes and our house-made Chipotle Ranch dressing. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
More about El Charro

Browse other tasty dishes in Macomb

Chicken Fajitas

Chili

Quesadillas

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Macomb to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (27 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston