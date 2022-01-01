Fish tacos in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
More about El Charro
FRENCH FRIES
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Fish Taco
|$6.20
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with mahi, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
|Fish Taco Dinner
|$16.99
Three of our own puffy tacos with grilled Mahi Mahi topped with lettuce, and white cheese. Garnished with fresh limes and our house-made Chipotle Ranch dressing. Served with beans and Spanish rice.