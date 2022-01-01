Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad - Entree$17.00
Spring mix / red onion / slow roasted tomatoes / feta / cucumber / avocado / balsamic vinaigrette dressing / DFO GF
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon BLT Salad *GFO$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tangerine–Salmon Salad$22.00
Broiled salmon, tomato, pecan, crispy croutons with a tangerine vinaigrette
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Carrot Cake

Hummus

Spaghetti

Spinach Salad

Pesto Paninis

Calamari

Fried Rice

Pudding

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston