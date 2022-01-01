Salmon salad in Midlothian
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Salmon Salad - Entree
|$17.00
Spring mix / red onion / slow roasted tomatoes / feta / cucumber / avocado / balsamic vinaigrette dressing / DFO GF
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Salmon BLT Salad *GFO
|$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing