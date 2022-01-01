Spaghetti in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve spaghetti

Spaghetti image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Crispy Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Calamari

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston