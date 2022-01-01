Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$9.00
Apple Cinnamon French Toast$16.00
More about Abby Park
French Toast image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy French Toast$10.00
Deep fried Thick Texas toast covered in a mixture of corn flakes, sugar, and cinnamon
French Toast$8.00
Two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in batted and grilled golden brown
Banana Bread French Toast$10.00
Two Slices of Homemade Banana Bread dipped in eggs and topped with fresh Banana slices
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Item pic

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
5 grain bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla& maple syrup
More about Revive & Co (Milton)

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Muffins

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Scallops

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston