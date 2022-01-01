Chocolate cake in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$8.75
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar