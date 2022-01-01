Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Longfellow restaurants that serve chicken salad

Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

