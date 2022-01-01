Chicken salad in Longfellow
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles