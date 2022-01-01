Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Longfellow restaurants that serve burritos

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TUESDAY SPECIAL: Hella Burrito$5.00
Our Hella Totchos in burrito form! A burrito stuffed with tots, mojo pulled pork, queso, corn salsa, lettuce, onion, Cotija cheese and our cilantro-lime sauce.
PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Burrito$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
Kid Beef Burrito
Ground beef and cheese
Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell pepper and onion mix, and choice of protein (black beans, bacon, pork sausage, pork chorizo); topped with enchilada salsa, pico de gallo, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream. Make it VEGAN with tofu scramble, Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo, and Chao cheese.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled with vegan tofu scramble, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, and vegan Chao cheese., your choice of Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo.,
