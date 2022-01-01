Burritos in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve burritos
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|TUESDAY SPECIAL: Hella Burrito
|$5.00
Our Hella Totchos in burrito form! A burrito stuffed with tots, mojo pulled pork, queso, corn salsa, lettuce, onion, Cotija cheese and our cilantro-lime sauce.
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Taco Burrito
|$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
|Kid Beef Burrito
Ground beef and cheese
|Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell pepper and onion mix, and choice of protein (black beans, bacon, pork sausage, pork chorizo); topped with enchilada salsa, pico de gallo, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream. Make it VEGAN with tofu scramble, Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo, and Chao cheese.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled with vegan tofu scramble, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, and vegan Chao cheese., your choice of Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo.,