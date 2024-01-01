Pies in Longfellow
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)
|$10.00
Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy
|Christmas Mince Pie (2)
|$8.00
|Fishermans Pie
|$17.75
Roasted salmon & shrimp with tomatoes, peas, veggies and a touch of heat in a light garlic cheese sauce, topped with mashed potatoes & cheese
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Chicken & Wild Rice Pot Pie
|$16.00
Rosemary chicken, celery, carrots, peas, wild rice, puffed pastry