Pies in Longfellow

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)$10.00
Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy
Christmas Mince Pie (2)$8.00
Fishermans Pie$17.75
Roasted salmon & shrimp with tomatoes, peas, veggies and a touch of heat in a light garlic cheese sauce, topped with mashed potatoes & cheese
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Wild Rice Pot Pie$16.00
Rosemary chicken, celery, carrots, peas, wild rice, puffed pastry
