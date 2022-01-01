Chopped salad in Longfellow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, celery, bacon, avocado, red onion, cilantro, bloody mary vinaigrette
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

