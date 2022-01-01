Chopped salad in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve chopped salad
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, celery, bacon, avocado, red onion, cilantro, bloody mary vinaigrette