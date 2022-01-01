North Loop bars & lounges you'll love
Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
Popular items
Wings
$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger
$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot
$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan
$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Mostaccioli
$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Caesar Salad
$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
Popular items
Side of Focaccia
$4.00
With butter
Mafalda w/Bolognese
$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
Parlour Food Truck
Parlour Food Truck
730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
Popular items
Parlour Burger
$14.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
Fries
$4.00
Ya know... fries!
Coca Cola
$2.00
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
Popular items
Matcha Mousse
$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
Key Lime Cheesecake
$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
Yuzu Green Apple
$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse