Brisket in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants that serve brisket

Gruene Barbecue Company image

 

Gruene Barbecue Company

1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels

2 meat / 2 sides$14.99
You choose 2 meats and 2 sides
Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
Chopped brisket$6.99
1/4 lb. of premium chopped brisket on Naegelin's bun. Pickles, onion, and sauce available on or on side.
More about Gruene Barbecue Company
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

844 Loop 337, New Braunfels

Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

