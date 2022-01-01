Brisket in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve brisket
More about Gruene Barbecue Company
Gruene Barbecue Company
1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels
|2 meat / 2 sides
|$14.99
You choose 2 meats and 2 sides
|Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
|Chopped brisket
|$6.99
1/4 lb. of premium chopped brisket on Naegelin's bun. Pickles, onion, and sauce available on or on side.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
844 Loop 337, New Braunfels
|Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.