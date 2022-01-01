Hell's Kitchen American restaurants you'll love

The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Friedman's Club$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Dinner Grain Bowl$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
313 West 57th Street image

 

313 West 57th Street

313 West 57th Street, New York

Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
366 West 46 Street image

 

366 West 46 Street

366 West 46 Street, New York

Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
