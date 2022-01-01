Hell's Kitchen American restaurants you'll love
The Restaurant
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese
$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon
$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken
$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
Friedman's
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
Popular items
Friedman's Club
$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Dinner Grain Bowl
$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street, New York
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo
$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.