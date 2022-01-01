Hell's Kitchen bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hell's Kitchen
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
|The salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
|The Chicken
|$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken
|$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
|Calamari fritti
|$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
366 West 46 Street
366 West 46 Street, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
|PEPPERONI
|$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
|RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
|$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce