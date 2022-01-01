Hell's Kitchen bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
Calamari fritti$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
366 West 46 Street image

 

366 West 46 Street

366 West 46 Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
PEPPERONI$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce




