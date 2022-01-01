Newburyport cafés you'll love

We start each day with the following flavors:

“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/

Glazed Cake Donuts/

TODAY 11/5/21 -Our fluffy w Oreos has Chocolate Frosting not vanilla:)

Cake donut with chocolate frosting/

Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut /

Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/

Cake donut rolled in Coconut/

Glazed Chocolate cake donut/

Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/

Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/

Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/

Blueberry donut/

Glazed Blueberry Donut/

Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/

Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/

Glazed Apple Donut/

The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::

Honey Dip/

Chocolate Frosted/

Strawberry Frosted/

Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/

Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/

Maple Frosted/

Boston Cream/

Raspberry Filled/

Lemon filled/

Cinnamon roll/

Apple Fritter/

