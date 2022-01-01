Newburyport cafés you'll love

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Newburyport

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop image

 

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Donuts$16.50
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut/
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Raspberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
Single Donut$2.99
Egg Sandwich$6.25
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Winter Street Provisions image

DONUTS

Winter Street Provisions

38 Washington St, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
1/2 Dozen - Online$16.50
More about Winter Street Provisions
Souffles image

 

Souffles

14 Market Sq, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Tea Latte$3.00
Half Steeped Tea and Half Steamed Milk
Hot Chai Latte
Concentrated chai tea and milk
Hot Latte$2.80
Espresso and Steamed Milk
More about Souffles
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
Cinnamon Rolls$4.00
6 Cinnamon Buns - Take and Bake$24.00
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen

Map

Map

