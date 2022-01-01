Croissants in Newport Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Newport Beach restaurants that serve croissants
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Newport
3446 via Oporto unit 101, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Croissant Prosciutto Gruyere w/ Greens
$12.00
mixed lettuces
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Newport
SANDWICHES
A Market - Newport Beach
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
Avg 4
(241 reviews)
Croissant
$3.75
More about A Market - Newport Beach
