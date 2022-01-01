Mahi mahi in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve mahi mahi
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Mahi Taco
|$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Mahi-Mahi Basket
|$13.00
|Mahi Mahi Dinner
|$18.00
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
|Mahi Bites
|$10.50
Hand cut Mahi, lightly blackened and sauteed, served atop a bed of mixed greens with garden aioli.