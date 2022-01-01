Taco salad in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF TACO SALAD$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
More about DJ's Dugout
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.49
More about Shirley's Diner
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Choose between our signature taco meat or grilled chicken.
Topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, yellow onions, black olives, sour cream, taco sauce and corn tortilla strips.
More about PizzaWest
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Golden-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with Romaine/Iceberg, topped with shredded cheese, green onions, tomato & sour cream served with choice of protein, dressing and salsa.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF TACO SALAD$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
CHIX TACO SALAD$11.79
Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Taco [GS]$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Salad Taco$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Romaine, Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Spicy Crema, Tortilla Strips and Cilantro
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF TACO SALAD$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
CHIX TACO SALAD$11.79
Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
More about DJ's Dugout
Paradise Bakery image

 

Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Cx$6.79
More about Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop

