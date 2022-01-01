Taco salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve taco salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Choose between our signature taco meat or grilled chicken.
Topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, yellow onions, black olives, sour cream, taco sauce and corn tortilla strips.
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Golden-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with Romaine/Iceberg, topped with shredded cheese, green onions, tomato & sour cream served with choice of protein, dressing and salsa.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|CHIX TACO SALAD
|$11.79
Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Salad Taco
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Spicy Crema, Tortilla Strips and Cilantro
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|BEEF TACO SALAD
|$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
|CHIX TACO SALAD
|$11.79
Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.