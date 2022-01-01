Curry in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve curry
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Don't Curry, Be Happy
|$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with Red Curry Couscous, Carrots, Haricot Vert, and a Sunflower Seed Chimichurri
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish
|$21.00
|Tabla's Homestyle Curry
|$19.00
|Tabla's Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Coconut Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Warm black rice, broccoli, butternut squash, onion, cherry tomatoes sautéed in a coconut curry sauce.
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
|Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry
|$21.00
|Tabla's Chicken Curry
|$18.00
|Thai Yellow Curry
|$18.00
Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Spaghetti Green Curry
|Yellow Curry
|Red Curry
Hot Krust Pannini
8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake
|Curry Beef-Regular
|$10.99
Slow-Cooked Steak, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
|Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)
|$10.49
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
|Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular
|$9.99
Hawkers Asian Street Food
54 W Church St., Orlando
|Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat