Curry in Orlando

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Don't Curry, Be Happy$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with Red Curry Couscous, Carrots, Haricot Vert, and a Sunflower Seed Chimichurri
More about The Stubborn Mule
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish$21.00
Tabla's Homestyle Curry$19.00
Tabla's Chicken Curry$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Bowl$14.00
Warm black rice, broccoli, butternut squash, onion, cherry tomatoes sautéed in a coconut curry sauce.
More about Hungry Pants
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry$21.00
Tabla's Chicken Curry$18.00
Thai Yellow Curry$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Green Curry
Yellow Curry
Red Curry
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Beef-Regular$10.99
Slow-Cooked Steak, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)$10.49
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular$9.99
More about Hot Krust Pannini
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

54 W Church St., Orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

