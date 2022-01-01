Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Orlando

Orlando restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
Consumer pic

 

El Patron Restaurante Mexicano

12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
Flash fried sweet crusted ice cream, served in a tortilla shell and topped with caramel and chocolate ganache.
More about El Patron Restaurante Mexicano
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

