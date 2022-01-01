Fried ice cream in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Deep Fried Ice Cream
|$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Deep Fried Ice Cream
|$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
El Patron Restaurante Mexicano
12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando
|Fried Ice Cream
|$7.00
Flash fried sweet crusted ice cream, served in a tortilla shell and topped with caramel and chocolate ganache.