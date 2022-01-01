Overland Park salad spots you'll love

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Overland Park

Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Crunch Chicken$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
Hail The Kale$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
K Fries$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant image

 

Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant

6863 W 91st St, United States

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cascone's Baked Lasagna$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
Chicken Parmgiana$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
Toast Cheese Ravoli$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
More about Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
Crushed Red image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
More about Crushed Red
Papa Keno's Pizzeria image

 

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

14850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Papa Keno's Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Overland Park

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston