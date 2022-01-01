Overland Park salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Overland Park
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Citrus Crunch Chicken
|$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
|Hail The Kale
|$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
|K Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
6863 W 91st St, United States
|Cascone's Baked Lasagna
|$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
|Chicken Parmgiana
|$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
|Toast Cheese Ravoli
|$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.