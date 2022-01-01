Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
MOZZARELLA STICKS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
More about Talk of the Town
