Mozzarella sticks in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$9.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.