Sliders in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants that serve sliders

Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Cornbread$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
Firecracker Cajun Pasta$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
Spicy Jambalaya$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
SliderBar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries$19.99
3 Regular Sliders + Chips
Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
More about SliderBar

