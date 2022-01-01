Sliders in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve sliders
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Warm Cornbread
|$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
|Firecracker Cajun Pasta
|$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
|$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
|3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
|$19.99
3 Regular Sliders + Chips
|Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)
|$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.